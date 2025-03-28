News
Israel flouting international law with forced evacuations in Gaza: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-03-2025 | 15:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel flouting international law with forced evacuations in Gaza: UN
The U.N. Human Rights Office accused Israel on Friday of violating international law by forcibly displacing Palestinians in Gaza under "mandatory evacuation orders."
The Israeli army has issued what the U.N. described as 10 mandatory evacuation orders, covering large areas across Gaza, since it resumed its war against Hamas on March 18, ending a two-month-old ceasefire amid rows over terms for extending it.
"These evacuations fail to comply with the requirements of international humanitarian law," U.N. human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said in a statement on Friday.
Israel's permanent mission to Geneva told Reuters that it was operating in accordance with international humanitarian law.
"Israel is evacuating civilians to protect them from Hamas terrorists, who relentlessly use them as human shields in a blatant violation of international law," the mission said in a statement. It also accused Hamas of dragging on the war by refusing to release the remaining hostages held in Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
International
Law
Evacuations
Gaza
UN
