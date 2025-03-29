Red Cross gravely concerned for nine missing medics in Gaza

The Red Cross said Saturday it is gravely concerned about the fate of nine Palestine Red Crescent ambulance crew who have been missing for seven days in Gaza.



The international humanitarian organization has not had any contact with the crew since they came under heavy fire while operating in Rafah in the early hours of March 23, it said in a statement.



"It is vital that there is information and access to ensure the safe return of these humanitarians to their families who are in a nightmare without knowing if their loved ones are alive," it stated.







Reuters