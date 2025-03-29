News
Red Cross gravely concerned for nine missing medics in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-03-2025 | 12:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Red Cross gravely concerned for nine missing medics in Gaza
The Red Cross said Saturday it is gravely concerned about the fate of nine Palestine Red Crescent ambulance crew who have been missing for seven days in Gaza.
The international humanitarian organization has not had any contact with the crew since they came under heavy fire while operating in Rafah in the early hours of March 23, it said in a statement.
"It is vital that there is information and access to ensure the safe return of these humanitarians to their families who are in a nightmare without knowing if their loved ones are alive," it stated.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Red Cross
Concern
Missing
Medics
Gaza
