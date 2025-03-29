Red Cross gravely concerned for nine missing medics in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-03-2025 | 12:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Red Cross gravely concerned for nine missing medics in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Red Cross gravely concerned for nine missing medics in Gaza

The Red Cross said Saturday it is gravely concerned about the fate of nine Palestine Red Crescent ambulance crew who have been missing for seven days in Gaza.

The international humanitarian organization has not had any contact with the crew since they came under heavy fire while operating in Rafah in the early hours of March 23, it said in a statement.

"It is vital that there is information and access to ensure the safe return of these humanitarians to their families who are in a nightmare without knowing if their loved ones are alive," it stated.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Red Cross

Concern

Missing

Medics

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israeli army says fire opened on ambulances in Gaza
Israel flouting international law with forced evacuations in Gaza: UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-24

Red Cross says 'deeply concerned' with impact of Israeli operation in West Bank

LBCI
World News
2025-02-13

Red Cross says probing fate of 50,000 missing in Russia-Ukraine war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-15

Israeli strike kills nine people in north Gaza town, medics say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-24

UN chief 'gravely concerned' at Israeli settler violence in West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:14

Hamas says agrees to new Gaza truce proposal received from mediators

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:35

Israeli army launches ground operation in Rafah to 'expand security zone' in southern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:37

Health ministry in Gaza says 921 killed since Israel resumed strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22

Israeli army says fire opened on ambulances in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-27

Israeli airstrike on Baraachit in South Lebanon kills two: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-22

Lebanon's foreign minister rules out talks with Israel, focuses on border security with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-28

Lebanese President Aoun arrives in Paris for brief visit at Macron's invitation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

President Aoun extends Eid al-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Lebanese Army Commander says launching rockets from Lebanon serves Israel's interests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Israel criticizes Aoun's Paris visit: US backs Israeli strikes on Beirut, blames Lebanon for violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Hezbollah's Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

'No rebuilding with Hezbollah': What are the US conditions for Lebanon's recovery?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More