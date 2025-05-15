Israeli military strikes kill scores in Gaza, medics say

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-05-2025 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli military strikes kill scores in Gaza, medics say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military strikes kill scores in Gaza, medics say

Israeli military strikes killed at least 60 people in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Palestinian medics said, as the United States and Arab mediators pushed for a ceasefire deal and U.S. President Donald Trump visited the Middle East.

Most of the victims, including women and children, were killed in Khan Younis in southern Gaza in airstrikes that hit homes and tents, they said.

The dead included local journalist Hassan Samour, who worked for the Hamas-run Aqsa radio station and was killed along with 11 family members when their home was struck, the medics said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Attacks

War

Trump says US should 'take' Gaza and turn it into 'freedom zone'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-03

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes in north kill at least 15

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-15

Israeli strike kills nine people in north Gaza town, medics say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-23

Gaza rescuers say bodies recovered as Israel strikes kill 17

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Trump says US should 'take' Gaza and turn it into 'freedom zone'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26

Germany's Merz urges quick steps to avert Gaza 'famine'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13

New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

Lebanese Army vows firm response after UN vehicle torched

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

Key priorities in PM Salam’s Bekaa visit: Cannabis reform, border control and security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Israel army claims killing Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Interior Minister Hajjar says Tripoli vote count nearing completion, denies fraud

LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More