Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Israeli military strikes kill scores in Gaza, medics say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-05-2025 | 05:18
Israeli military strikes kill scores in Gaza, medics say
Israeli military strikes killed at least 60 people in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Palestinian medics said, as the United States and Arab mediators pushed for a ceasefire deal and U.S. President Donald Trump visited the Middle East.
Most of the victims, including women and children, were killed in Khan Younis in southern Gaza in airstrikes that hit homes and tents, they said.
The dead included local journalist Hassan Samour, who worked for the Hamas-run Aqsa radio station and was killed along with 11 family members when their home was struck, the medics said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Attacks
War
Trump says US should 'take' Gaza and turn it into 'freedom zone'
Previous
