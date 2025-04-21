Putin says will 'analyze' Zelensky's proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure

21-04-2025 | 10:18
Putin says will 'analyze' Zelensky's proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure
Putin says will 'analyze' Zelensky's proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said Moscow would "analyze" a proposal by Ukraine to halt air strikes on civilian infrastructure, but accused Kyiv of using such sites for military purposes.

"We will analyze everything and take the corresponding decisions," Putin told state TV reporters about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal, issued Sunday amid a partially-observed Easter truce, to stop drone and missile attacks on "civilian infrastructure" for 30 days.


AFP
 

