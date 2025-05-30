News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth,' UN office says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-05-2025 | 06:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth,' UN office says
Israel is blocking all but a trickle of humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, with almost no ready-to-eat food entering what its spokesperson described as "the hungriest place on earth."
Spokesperson Jens Laerke said only 600 of 900 aid trucks had been authorized to get to Israel's border with Gaza, and from there, a mixture of bureaucratic and security obstacles made it all but impossible to carry aid into the region safely.
"What we have been able to bring in is flour," he told a regular news conference on Friday. "That's not ready to eat, right? It needs to be cooked... 100% of the population of Gaza is at risk of famine."
Tommaso della Longa, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent, added that half of its medical facilities in the region were out of action due to a lack of fuel or medical equipment.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Aid
Blockade
United Nations
OCHA
Next
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, Macron says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
UN humanitarian agency says 'in discussions' with Israel on resuming Gaza aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
UN humanitarian agency says 'in discussions' with Israel on resuming Gaza aid
0
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Israel says 93 UN aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Israel says 93 UN aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-27
UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-27
UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-23
Israel's military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-23
Israel's military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:27
France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, Macron says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:27
France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, Macron says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:27
Ben Gvir says: "It's time to go in with full force" into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:27
Ben Gvir says: "It's time to go in with full force" into Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Lebanese Interior Minister says holding elections was a challenge, commits to future improvements
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Lebanese Interior Minister says holding elections was a challenge, commits to future improvements
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-30
MP Kanaan: Bank reform law discussions to begin in next session
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-30
MP Kanaan: Bank reform law discussions to begin in next session
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits
2
Lebanon News
09:18
Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns
Lebanon News
09:18
Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
4
Lebanon News
12:26
Lebanon to hold first official negotiation meeting with IMF delegation on Friday
Lebanon News
12:26
Lebanon to hold first official negotiation meeting with IMF delegation on Friday
5
Lebanon News
10:42
Interior Ministry publishes women's representation rates in 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections
Lebanon News
10:42
Interior Ministry publishes women's representation rates in 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections
6
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese Army removes barriers set up by Israeli troops in South Lebanon's Odaisseh
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese Army removes barriers set up by Israeli troops in South Lebanon's Odaisseh
7
Lebanon News
06:17
One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
Lebanon News
06:17
One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
8
Lebanon News
04:20
Justice Minister Adel Nassar concludes official visit to France with high-level meetings on judicial cooperation
Lebanon News
04:20
Justice Minister Adel Nassar concludes official visit to France with high-level meetings on judicial cooperation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More