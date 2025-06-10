Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of kidnap after Gaza aid boat intercepted

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday accused Israel of "kidnapping us in international waters and taking us against out will to Israel" after security forces intercepted a boat carrying humanitarian aid bound for Gaza.



"This is yet another intentional violation of rights that is added to the list of countless other violations that Israel is committing," Thunberg, 22, told reporters on arrival at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris after being deported from Israel, stressing that her own experience was "nothing compared to what the Palestinians are going through."







AFP