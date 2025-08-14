Mossad spy chief visiting Qatar to revive Gaza peace talks, Israeli officials say

Mossad spy chief David Barnea is visiting Qatar to revive Gaza peace talks, two Israeli officials told Reuters on Thursday.



The visit follows a reported expression of eagerness by Hamas for a swift return to Gaza ceasefire negotiations during a meeting with Egypt's intelligence chief in Cairo.



Meanwhile, Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Thursday plans to commence work on a long-delayed settlement that would divide the West Bank and isolate it from East Jerusalem, a move his office stated would "bury" the idea of a Palestinian state.



Reuters