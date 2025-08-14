News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mossad spy chief visiting Qatar to revive Gaza peace talks, Israeli officials say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-08-2025 | 09:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mossad spy chief visiting Qatar to revive Gaza peace talks, Israeli officials say
Mossad spy chief David Barnea is visiting Qatar to revive Gaza peace talks, two Israeli officials told Reuters on Thursday.
The visit follows a reported expression of eagerness by Hamas for a swift return to Gaza ceasefire negotiations during a meeting with Egypt's intelligence chief in Cairo.
Meanwhile, Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Thursday plans to commence work on a long-delayed settlement that would divide the West Bank and isolate it from East Jerusalem, a move his office stated would "bury" the idea of a Palestinian state.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Mossad
Spy
David Barnea
Qatar
Gaza
Peace
Next
Israel's Smotrich approves settlement in bid to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state
Hamas expresses willingness to resume Gaza ceasefire talks: Al Qahera News
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01
Qatar, Egypt say will intensify efforts to resume Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01
Qatar, Egypt say will intensify efforts to resume Gaza truce talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-12
Egypt says working with Qatar, US to revive 60-day Gaza truce plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-12
Egypt says working with Qatar, US to revive 60-day Gaza truce plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10
Israeli gunfire kills 17 people near Gaza aid site, health officials say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10
Israeli gunfire kills 17 people near Gaza aid site, health officials say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43
Trump: Journalists should be allowed into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43
Trump: Journalists should be allowed into Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:38
Israel's Smotrich approves settlement in bid to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:38
Israel's Smotrich approves settlement in bid to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-13
Hamas expresses willingness to resume Gaza ceasefire talks: Al Qahera News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-13
Hamas expresses willingness to resume Gaza ceasefire talks: Al Qahera News
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-13
Hamas says Israel is making 'aggressive' incursions into Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-13
Hamas says Israel is making 'aggressive' incursions into Gaza City
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:46
Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code
Lebanon News
05:46
Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-28
Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video
Lebanon News
2025-07-28
Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video
0
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
0
Sports News
14:02
Lebanon eliminated from FIBA Asia Cup after narrow loss to New Zealand
Sports News
14:02
Lebanon eliminated from FIBA Asia Cup after narrow loss to New Zealand
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
2
Lebanon News
03:52
Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months
Lebanon News
03:52
Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months
3
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
14:34
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
Lebanon News
14:34
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
7
Lebanon News
11:43
Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun
Lebanon News
11:43
Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun
8
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More