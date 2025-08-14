Mossad spy chief visiting Qatar to revive Gaza peace talks, Israeli officials say

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-08-2025 | 09:14
High views
Mossad spy chief visiting Qatar to revive Gaza peace talks, Israeli officials say
0min
Mossad spy chief visiting Qatar to revive Gaza peace talks, Israeli officials say

Mossad spy chief David Barnea is visiting Qatar to revive Gaza peace talks, two Israeli officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The visit follows a reported expression of eagerness by Hamas for a swift return to Gaza ceasefire negotiations during a meeting with Egypt's intelligence chief in Cairo.

Meanwhile, Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Thursday plans to commence work on a long-delayed settlement that would divide the West Bank and isolate it from East Jerusalem, a move his office stated would "bury" the idea of a Palestinian state.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Mossad

Spy

David Barnea

Qatar

Gaza

Peace

Israel's Smotrich approves settlement in bid to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state
Hamas expresses willingness to resume Gaza ceasefire talks: Al Qahera News
