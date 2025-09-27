News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-09-2025 | 11:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault
Hamas has not received U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, the Palestinian group which runs the enclave said on Saturday as Israeli forces expanded their assault on Gaza City.
The comments came after Israeli newspaper Haaretz cited sources saying Hamas had agreed in principle to release all the Israeli hostages it holds in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops under Trump's plan.
Also included in the proposal were the end of Hamas rule in Gaza, and Israel agreeing not to annex the territory and drive out Palestinians living there, Haaretz reported.
"Hamas has not been presented with any plan," a Hamas official who asked not to be named told Reuters.
In his comments to reporters on Friday in which he said "it's looking like we have a deal on Gaza", Trump offered no details of its contents and gave no timetable. Israel has not yet made any public response to Trump's comments.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Trump
Plan
Israel
Gaza
Assault
US
Next
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-21
Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-21
Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16
EU says Israel's Gaza City assault spells 'death,' 'destruction'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16
EU says Israel's Gaza City assault spells 'death,' 'destruction'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22
Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22
Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-08
Israeli PM tells Gaza City residents to 'leave now' as assault intensifies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-08
Israeli PM tells Gaza City residents to 'leave now' as assault intensifies
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:58
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:58
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09
UAE FM urges end to Gaza war in meeting with Netanyahu in New York
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09
UAE FM urges end to Gaza war in meeting with Netanyahu in New York
0
World News
03:13
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
World News
03:13
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-26
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-26
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
0
Lebanon News
05:41
Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
Lebanon News
05:41
Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Israeli strike targets vehicle near Tebnine Governmental Hospital
Lebanon News
2025-07-22
Israeli strike targets vehicle near Tebnine Governmental Hospital
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:54
Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together
Lebanon News
06:54
Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together
2
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
3
Lebanon News
05:41
Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
Lebanon News
05:41
Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
4
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
5
Middle East News
05:04
Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
Middle East News
05:04
Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
7
Lebanon News
07:42
PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty
Lebanon News
07:42
PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More