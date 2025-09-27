Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-09-2025 | 11:34
Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault
Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault

Hamas has not received U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, the Palestinian group which runs the enclave said on Saturday as Israeli forces expanded their assault on Gaza City.

The comments came after Israeli newspaper Haaretz cited sources saying Hamas had agreed in principle to release all the Israeli hostages it holds in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops under Trump's plan.

Also included in the proposal were the end of Hamas rule in Gaza, and Israel agreeing not to annex the territory and drive out Palestinians living there, Haaretz reported.

"Hamas has not been presented with any plan," a Hamas official who asked not to be named told Reuters.

In his comments to reporters on Friday in which he said "it's looking like we have a deal on Gaza", Trump offered no details of its contents and gave no timetable. Israel has not yet made any public response to Trump's comments.



Reuters
 
