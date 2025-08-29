Israel slams 'discrimination' after UK excludes officials from arms fair

Israel accused Britain of "discrimination" after its officials were on Friday excluded from a London arms fair, amid worsening ties between the two countries over the Gaza war.



A British government spokesperson said no Israeli government delegation would be invited to attend the DSEI UK 2025 fair next month.



"These restrictions amount to a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination against Israel's representatives. Accordingly, the Israel Ministry of Defense will withdraw from the exhibition and will not establish a national pavilion," the ministry said in a statement.





AFP