Israel slams 'discrimination' after UK excludes officials from arms fair

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-08-2025
Israel slams &#39;discrimination&#39; after UK excludes officials from arms fair
Israel slams 'discrimination' after UK excludes officials from arms fair

Israel accused Britain of "discrimination" after its officials were on Friday excluded from a London arms fair, amid worsening ties between the two countries over the Gaza war.

A British government spokesperson said no Israeli government delegation would be invited to attend the DSEI UK 2025 fair next month.

"These restrictions amount to a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination against Israel's representatives. Accordingly, the Israel Ministry of Defense will withdraw from the exhibition and will not establish a national pavilion," the ministry said in a statement.


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Discrimination

UK

Arms

Fair

