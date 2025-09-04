Israel military says controls 40 percent of Gaza City

04-09-2025 | 13:49
Israel military says controls 40 percent of Gaza City
Israel military says controls 40 percent of Gaza City

The Israeli military on Thursday said it holds 40 percent of Gaza City, the largest city in the Palestinian territory, which it is gearing up to conquer in a new offensive.

"Today we hold 40 percent of the territory of Gaza City. The operation will continue to expand and intensify in the coming days," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a video statement, adding, "We will increase the pressure on Hamas until it is defeated."


