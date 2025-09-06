Egypt says describing displacement of Palestinians as voluntary is 'nonsense'

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, whose country is a key mediator in efforts to end the Gaza war, said on Saturday that describing the displacement of Palestinians as voluntary was "nonsense."



Israel earlier called on Gaza City residents to leave for the south, as its forces advance deeper into the enclave’s largest urban area.



"If there is a manmade famine (in Gaza), it is to push residents out of their land. It is nonsense to say that this is voluntary displacement," Abdelatty said in a joint press conference with the commissioner-general of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini.





Reuters