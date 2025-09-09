Spain bars two far-right Israeli ministers

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-09-2025 | 07:40
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Spain bars two far-right Israeli ministers
Spain bars two far-right Israeli ministers

Spain on Tuesday said it was barring two far-right Israeli government ministers from entering the country, a day after announcing measures aimed at stopping what its leader called "the genocide in Gaza."

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich would be sanctioned and "not be able to enter Spanish territory," Madrid's top diplomat Jose Manuel Albares told a press conference, the latest escalation in a growing row between the two countries.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Spain

Far-Right

Israeli

Ministers

Israel to demolish homes in Palestinian villages of Jerusalem attackers
Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'
