Israel military official says 'main' operation into Gaza City underway
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-09-2025 | 04:32
Israel military official says 'main' operation into Gaza City underway
The Israeli military launched overnight what it described as the main phase of its operation into Gaza City, with an official estimating Tuesday that thousands of Hamas fighters were in the territory's largest urban center.
"The main move into Gaza City is what began last night... We understand there are thousands of Hamas terrorists in Gaza City," the official said. The military assessed there were between "2,000-3,000 Hamas" militants operating in the area, he added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Gaza
Operation
