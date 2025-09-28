News
Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped
28-09-2025 | 07:15
Israeli tanks moved deeper into Gaza City's residential districts on Sunday, as local health authorities said they have been unable to respond to dozens of desperate calls, expressing concern about the fate of residents in the targeted areas.
Witnesses and medics said Israeli tanks had deepened their incursions in the Sabra, Tel Al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan, and Al-Naser neighborhoods, closing in on the heart and the western areas of Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering.
The Israeli military launched its long-threatened ground offensive on Gaza City on September 16 after weeks of intensifying strikes on the urban centre, forcing hundreds of Palestinians to flee, although many still remain.
Hamas, which Israel has demanded must surrender, said on Sunday it had not received a new proposal from mediators, after U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that "a deal on Gaza" seemed likely. Trump is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Israel separately said that Ambassador Mike Huckabee would travel to Egypt to meet with Egyptian officials "as part of regular diplomatic consultations conducted between U.S. embassies in the region."
Egypt is among those mediating between Israel and Hamas.
The Civil Emergency Service in Gaza said late on Saturday that Israel had denied 73 requests, sent via international organisations, to rescue injured Palestinians in Gaza City.
Israeli authorities had no immediate comment. The military earlier said forces were expanding operations in the city and that five militants firing an anti-tank missile towards Israeli troops had been killed by the Israeli air force.
Over the past 24 hours, the air force had struck 140 military targets across Gaza, including militants and what it described as military infrastructure, the military said.
At least five people were killed in an air strike in Gaza’s Al Naser area, local health authorities said. Medics reported 16 more deaths in strikes on houses in central Gaza, bringing Sunday’s death toll to at least 21.
Later on Sunday, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement that at least 77 people have been killed by Israeli fire in the past 24 hours.
Israel's military siege has caused a humanitarian catastrophe across Gaza. Four health facilities in Gaza City have shut down this month, the World Health Organization has said. Some malnutrition centres have also closed, the U.N. says.
Reuters
