Qatar’s Emir discusses with Trump the plan to end the Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-10-2025 | 14:36
High views
0min
Qatar’s Emir discusses with Trump the plan to end the Gaza war

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday his plan to end the war in Gaza in a phone call, the Emiri Diwan said in a statement.

Sheikh Tamim reiterated Qatar's support for peace efforts and expressed confidence the countries backing the plan could reach a just settlement that guarantees regional security and stability and protects Palestinian rights, it added.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Qatar

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

Donald Trump

Gaza

