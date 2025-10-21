The ruler of Qatar, a key mediator for the ongoing Gaza truce, accused Israel of violating the 11-day-old ceasefire on Tuesday after a series of deadly strikes on Hamas positions.



"We reiterate our condemnation of all Israeli violations and practices in Palestine, particularly the transformation of the Gaza Strip an area unfit for human life (and) the continued violation of the ceasefire," Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in an annual address to the Shura Council legislative body.



AFP