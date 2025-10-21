Qatar's emir condemns 'continued violation' of Gaza ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-10-2025 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar&#39;s emir condemns &#39;continued violation&#39; of Gaza ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatar's emir condemns 'continued violation' of Gaza ceasefire

The ruler of Qatar, a key mediator for the ongoing Gaza truce, accused Israel of violating the 11-day-old ceasefire on Tuesday after a series of deadly strikes on Hamas positions.

"We reiterate our condemnation of all Israeli violations and practices in Palestine, particularly the transformation of the Gaza Strip an area unfit for human life (and) the continued violation of the ceasefire," Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in an annual address to the Shura Council legislative body.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Qatar

Emir

Violation

Gaza

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
US Envoys seek to implement Rafah model as part of Gaza peace plan
Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

UN chief condemns Israel's 'flagrant violation' of Qatari sovereignty

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Iran condemns as 'gross violation' Israel's targeting of Hamas officials

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-23

Qatar's emir says Israel's strike on Doha was attempt to derail Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19

Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39

Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:22

Sustaining Gaza ceasefire 'vital' to deliver aid, save lives: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:29

US Envoys seek to implement Rafah model as part of Gaza peace plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:18

Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08

Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19

Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border

LBCI
World News
2025-10-06

Macron asks outgoing French PM for 'stability' plan by Wednesday: Elysee

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-10-06

OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More