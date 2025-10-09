Macron welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza, saying France will continue talks with international partners to reach a political solution to the war.



In posts on X, Macron said, “This agreement must mark the end of the war and the beginning of a political solution based on the two-state solution.”



He added, “France stands ready to help achieve this goal. We will discuss it this afternoon in Paris with our international partners.”



Reuters