Jordan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Jordan on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the mechanisms for implementing its first phase, saying it should lead to an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the exchange of hostages and Palestinian detainees, and the delivery of humanitarian aid.



In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed “Jordan’s continued leading humanitarian role in delivering aid to Gaza, in cooperation with Arab partners, the international community, and U.N. organizations,” expressing the kingdom’s readiness to resume aid entry into Gaza once Israel lifts its restrictions.



Reuters