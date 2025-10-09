EU says Gaza peace plan deal a 'significant breakthrough'

09-10-2025 | 03:09
EU says Gaza peace plan deal a &#39;significant breakthrough&#39;
EU says Gaza peace plan deal a 'significant breakthrough'

The European Union on Thursday said the peace plan deal between Israel and Hamas was a "significant breakthrough."

"This is a major diplomatic accomplishment and a real chance to end a devastating war and release all the hostages," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, adding: "The EU will do what it can to support its implementation."

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

European Union

Gaza

Peace

Israel

Hamas

