Iran welcomes Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal

09-10-2025 | 10:13
Iran welcomes Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal
Iran welcomes Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal

Iran on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas, which it has supported for years, and Israel, its arch-nemesis.

"Iran has always supported any action and initiative that includes stopping the genocidal war, withdrawal of the occupying forces, bringing in humanitarian aid, releasing Palestinian prisoners and realizing the fundamental rights of the Palestinians," the foreign ministry said in a statement.


