UN, Red Cross demand opening of all Gaza crossings to allow in aid

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross called Tuesday for all crossings into Gaza to be opened to allow desperately-needed aid into the war-torn Palestinian territory.



"That's what humanitarians, including ICRC, have been calling for in the last hours is making sure that, because of the huge needs, all entry points can be open," Red Cross spokesman Christian Cardon told reporters in Geneva.



The U.N. humanitarian agency's spokesman Jens Laerke added: "We need all of them open."





AFP