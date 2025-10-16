Israel hostage forum urges govt to delay next stages of truce if Hamas fails to return bodies

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-10-2025 | 05:05
High views
Israel hostage forum urges govt to delay next stages of truce if Hamas fails to return bodies
Israel hostage forum urges govt to delay next stages of truce if Hamas fails to return bodies

An Israeli group campaigning for the return of all hostages held in Gaza on Thursday demanded that the government delay implementing the next stages of the truce if Hamas fails to return the remaining captives' bodies.

In a statement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged the Israeli government to "immediately halt the implementation of any further stages of the agreement as long as Hamas continues to blatantly violate its obligations regarding the return of all hostages and the remains of the victims."

According to the framework outlined by U.S. President Donald Trump, the next phases of the truce include, among other things, offering amnesty to Hamas leaders who decommission their weapons.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostages

Gaza

Hamas

Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages
Israel says date for opening Gaza's Rafah crossing to be announced at a later stage
