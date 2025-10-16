News
Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry, hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-10-2025 | 07:10
Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry, hospital
Israel returned the bodies of 30 Palestinians to Gaza on Thursday, bringing the total number handed over to 120, the Hamas-run health ministry and Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said.
Under a ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.
Late on Wednesday, Hamas handed over two more bodies to Israel and said it had returned all the remains of deceased captives that it could access.
AFP
