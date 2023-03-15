Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

2023-03-15 | 11:38
Ogero following electricity sector&#39;s footsteps under current pricing: Corm
2min
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications, Johnny Corm, stated that the sector is heading towards a total collapse due to the absence of support and assistance for the telecommunications sector.     

He stated that the expenses are in US dollars, and a portion of employee salaries are now dollarized, "leaving us with no choice but to adjust our tariffs and keep our expenses with our revenues."   

In an interview with Voice of Lebanon, Corm believes that "we are living in the most difficult circumstances, but in comparison to other sectors, we have managed to neutralize the cellular sector from the crisis."   

The Telecommunications Minister confirmed that the situation of "Ogero" is different from that of "Touch" and "Alfa," warning of the impossibility of its continuity under the current pricing, adding, "we are following in the footsteps of the electricity sector if we do not correct the tariffs."   

He pointed out that Sayrafa affects the sector, saying expenses increase every time the US dollar exchange rate rises.   

Regarding solutions, Corm revealed that the privatization of sectors is the solution. As for the telecommunications sector, Law 431 must be applied. The two management boards of the regulatory authority for telecommunications and Liban Telecom must also be appointed to enhance competition in this vital sector.   

He added that in the last cabinet session and "until the completion of the implementing decrees," they asked to retrieve the decision to pay and receive the recovery of the payment and collection decision to the Ministry of Telecommunications after it became under the control of the Ministry of Finance to run this facility and facilitate the affairs of its employees.   

Regarding the postal sector, Corm emphasized that there is no intention to extend the contract with Liban Post and that there is difficult for the Ministry to manage this sector, hoping the bidding will occur. Still, if it is impossible, "we will study a way to take over this sector."
 

