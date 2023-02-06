Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs

Lebanon News
2023-02-06 | 11:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs to LBCI: Two members of the Lebanese expatriates are still under the rubble in southern Turkey.

There has been no contact with them until now, and the Lebanese ambassador to Turkey is following the matter closely.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Diaspora

Turkey

Earthquake

Rubble

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

LBCI Next
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Banks Association announces open-ended strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Banks Association announces open-ended strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting

LBCI
World
07:56

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05

French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app