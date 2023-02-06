News
Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs
Lebanon News
2023-02-06 | 11:38
Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs to LBCI: Two members of the Lebanese expatriates are still under the rubble in southern Turkey.
There has been no contact with them until now, and the Lebanese ambassador to Turkey is following the matter closely.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Diaspora
Turkey
Earthquake
Rubble
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
