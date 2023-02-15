Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found

Lebanon News
2023-02-15 | 01:13
High views
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found

The Lebanese mission was able on Wednesday, after a thorough search inside the rubble of the Ozhan Hotel building in Turkey, to find the missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad, who had passed away.

The mission's efforts are still focused on the lower floors of the building to reach the Lebanese citizen Mohammad al-Mohammad.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Turkey

Earthquake

