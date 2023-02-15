News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
16
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
16
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
2023-02-15 | 01:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
The Lebanese mission was able on Wednesday, after a thorough search inside the rubble of the Ozhan Hotel building in Turkey, to find the missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad, who had passed away.
The mission's efforts are still focused on the lower floors of the building to reach the Lebanese citizen Mohammad al-Mohammad.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Turkey
Earthquake
Next
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World
02:46
India, soon world's most populous nation, doesn't know how many people it has
World
02:46
India, soon world's most populous nation, doesn't know how many people it has
0
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
0
Middle East
02:18
Turkey's Erdogan vows to rebuild after quake, rescue work winds down
Middle East
02:18
Turkey's Erdogan vows to rebuild after quake, rescue work winds down
0
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
0
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
0
Lebanon News
11:34
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
Lebanon News
11:34
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
0
Lebanon News
10:56
Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?
Lebanon News
10:56
Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-01-11
French federation president Le Graet 'taking a step' back
Sports
2023-01-11
French federation president Le Graet 'taking a step' back
0
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-08
Diaspora remittances to Lebanon have increased by seven percent in 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-08
Diaspora remittances to Lebanon have increased by seven percent in 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
04:14
Kanaan confirms he is against trapping deposits
Press Highlights
04:14
Kanaan confirms he is against trapping deposits
2
Middle East
05:28
Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms
Middle East
05:28
Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms
3
World
09:25
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
World
09:25
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
4
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
5
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
6
Lebanon News
11:34
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
Lebanon News
11:34
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
7
Lebanon News
10:56
Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?
Lebanon News
10:56
Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?
8
Lebanon Economy
09:30
World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia
Lebanon Economy
09:30
World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store