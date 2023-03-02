International Support Group for Lebanon expresses concern over political vacuum

The group urges political leaders and members of parliament to fulfill their responsibilities and to elect a new president in accordance with the Taif Agreement, without further delay. The current situation is unsustainable, and it is paralyzing the state at all levels, severely limiting its ability to address urgent social, economic, financial, security, and humanitarian challenges. Moreover, it erodes people's confidence in state institutions while crises worsen.



After eleven months since Lebanon reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund at the expert level, the country has yet to conclude a program with the IMF. Accelerating the adoption of necessary laws to restore confidence in the financial sector and unify exchange rates is vital to stop the social and economic deterioration.



The International Support Group recalls the postponement of the municipal elections for one year until May 2023 and welcomes the ongoing preparations to ensure that these elections take place on time. Renewing the popular mandate of the municipal councils, which are at the forefront of serving the Lebanese citizens, is critical to ensuring the proper functioning of state institutions and enhancing confidence in local administration.



The group strongly condemns the armed attack on a UNIFIL patrol in December 2022 that claimed the life of one of its members and expects the perpetrators to be held accountable and brought to justice expeditiously. Ensuring the proper functioning of the judiciary is essential to restoring the credibility of Lebanese state institutions, consolidating the rule of law, enforcing accountability, and ending impunity. In this regard, the International Support Group notes with concern the lack of progress in the judicial process regarding the Beirut Port blast of 4 August 2020.



The International Support Group emphasizes the urgency of the political leaders and members of parliament to take immediate action to address these critical issues and to put Lebanon back on track towards stability, security, and prosperity.