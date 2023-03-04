News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Families of Beirut Blast victims file lawsuits in response to legal violations
Lebanon News
2023-03-04 | 12:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Families of Beirut Blast victims file lawsuits in response to legal violations
On Saturday, the Beirut Port Explosion Victims' Families Association announced that they filed a series of lawsuits and complaints in response to legal violations in the August 4, 2020's explosion file.
The Association stated that the Prosecution Office submitted, on behalf of the families of the victims and those affected by the August 4 explosion, lawsuits and complaints to the judicial inspection, in response to the legal violations committed by the Public Prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat.
In addition, a lawsuit against the state regarding the responsibility resulting from the actions of the judicial judges before the general body of the Court of Cassation to invalidate the decisions issued by the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, who stepped down due to serious error.
In addition to a letter addressed to the Minister of Justice to refer the deferred Public Prosecutor to the Judicial Inspection Authority to take appropriate decisions against him, and criminal complaints against the resigned public prosecutor for usurpation of authority, interference in a criminal investigation, smuggling of detainees, abuse of power and other serious crimes.
The Association revealed that other lawsuits would be announced in due course.
In a statement published on Saturday, the Association expressed that the families of the victims sensed hope after the High Court of Justice in London issued a ruling in favor of the victims represented by the prosecution office against the English company SAVARO Ltd in the civil lawsuit filed against it on August 2, 2021, after the office managed to stop the liquidation process launched by the company in early 2021 to evade its responsibility.
"Yes, the first international judicial ruling in cooperation with the Prosecution Office, in which we have always proven our confidence and support during the three years, which is the period of our waiting for justice to be achieved," the Association stated.
The Beirut Port Explosion Victims' Families Association expressed that the suspects' release represents an "unprecedented debauchery," stating that those released are still in the "eyes of the law," adding that "judge Tarek Bitar is a defendant and you are still wanted by justice."
The Association concluded by demanding their right to know the truth and implement justice.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Beirut Port Explosion
Victims
Families
Lawsuit
Legal
Violations
August 4
File
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-30
Two MPs file lawsuit against judge Bitar
Lebanon News
2023-01-30
Two MPs file lawsuit against judge Bitar
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Beirut blast victims families voice anger amid blatant investigation
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Beirut blast victims families voice anger amid blatant investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Sale of illegal cheap Turkish weapons spreads in Northern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Sale of illegal cheap Turkish weapons spreads in Northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-21
“Large depositors” file lawsuits in UK, France and US against Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-21
“Large depositors” file lawsuits in UK, France and US against Lebanese banks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
14:12
From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins
Lebanon Economy
14:12
From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Frangieh is far from securing both needed votes and quorum
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Frangieh is far from securing both needed votes and quorum
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
0
Lebanon News
09:34
Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA
Lebanon News
09:34
Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-10
Lebanese citizens victims of new ways of fraud
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-10
Lebanese citizens victims of new ways of fraud
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:34
Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA
Lebanon News
09:34
Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
3
Lebanon News
06:03
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
06:03
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
4
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon saw further increase in number of travelers in February
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon saw further increase in number of travelers in February
5
Variety
05:05
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"
Variety
05:05
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"
6
Variety
12:21
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Variety
12:21
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
7
Lebanon Economy
14:12
From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins
Lebanon Economy
14:12
From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Frangieh is far from securing both needed votes and quorum
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Frangieh is far from securing both needed votes and quorum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store