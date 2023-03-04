Families of Beirut Blast victims file lawsuits in response to legal violations

Lebanon News
2023-03-04 | 12:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Families of Beirut Blast victims file lawsuits in response to legal violations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Families of Beirut Blast victims file lawsuits in response to legal violations

On Saturday, the Beirut Port Explosion Victims' Families Association announced that they filed a series of lawsuits and complaints in response to legal violations in the August 4, 2020's explosion file.

The Association stated that the Prosecution Office submitted, on behalf of the families of the victims and those affected by the August 4 explosion, lawsuits and complaints to the judicial inspection, in response to the legal violations committed by the Public Prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat.  

In addition, a lawsuit against the state regarding the responsibility resulting from the actions of the judicial judges before the general body of the Court of Cassation to invalidate the decisions issued by the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, who stepped down due to serious error.  

In addition to a letter addressed to the Minister of Justice to refer the deferred Public Prosecutor to the Judicial Inspection Authority to take appropriate decisions against him, and criminal complaints against the resigned public prosecutor for usurpation of authority, interference in a criminal investigation, smuggling of detainees, abuse of power and other serious crimes.

The Association revealed that other lawsuits would be announced in due course.  

In a statement published on Saturday, the Association expressed that the families of the victims sensed hope after the High Court of Justice in London issued a ruling in favor of the victims represented by the prosecution office against the English company SAVARO Ltd in the civil lawsuit filed against it on August 2, 2021, after the office managed to stop the liquidation process launched by the company in early 2021 to evade its responsibility.   

"Yes, the first international judicial ruling in cooperation with the Prosecution Office, in which we have always proven our confidence and support during the three years, which is the period of our waiting for justice to be achieved," the Association stated.  

The Beirut Port Explosion Victims' Families Association expressed that the suspects' release represents an "unprecedented debauchery," stating that those released are still in the "eyes of the law," adding that "judge Tarek Bitar is a defendant and you are still wanted by justice."  

The Association concluded by demanding their right to know the truth and implement justice.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Beirut Port Explosion

Victims

Families

Lawsuit

Legal

Violations

August 4

File

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-30

Two MPs file lawsuit against judge Bitar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-13

Beirut blast victims families voice anger amid blatant investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Sale of illegal cheap Turkish weapons spreads in Northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-21

“Large depositors” file lawsuits in UK, France and US against Lebanese banks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:12

From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Frangieh is far from securing both needed votes and quorum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-10

Lebanese citizens victims of new ways of fraud

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app