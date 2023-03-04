Families of Beirut Blast victims file lawsuits in response to legal violations

The Association stated that the Prosecution Office submitted, on behalf of the families of the victims and those affected by the August 4 explosion, lawsuits and complaints to the judicial inspection, in response to the legal violations committed by the Public Prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat.



In addition, a lawsuit against the state regarding the responsibility resulting from the actions of the judicial judges before the general body of the Court of Cassation to invalidate the decisions issued by the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, who stepped down due to serious error.



In addition to a letter addressed to the Minister of Justice to refer the deferred Public Prosecutor to the Judicial Inspection Authority to take appropriate decisions against him, and criminal complaints against the resigned public prosecutor for usurpation of authority, interference in a criminal investigation, smuggling of detainees, abuse of power and other serious crimes.



The Association revealed that other lawsuits would be announced in due course.



In a statement published on Saturday, the Association expressed that the families of the victims sensed hope after the High Court of Justice in London issued a ruling in favor of the victims represented by the prosecution office against the English company SAVARO Ltd in the civil lawsuit filed against it on August 2, 2021, after the office managed to stop the liquidation process launched by the company in early 2021 to evade its responsibility.



"Yes, the first international judicial ruling in cooperation with the Prosecution Office, in which we have always proven our confidence and support during the three years, which is the period of our waiting for justice to be achieved," the Association stated.



The Beirut Port Explosion Victims' Families Association expressed that the suspects' release represents an "unprecedented debauchery," stating that those released are still in the "eyes of the law," adding that "judge Tarek Bitar is a defendant and you are still wanted by justice."



The Association concluded by demanding their right to know the truth and implement justice.