News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI will transition to GMT+3 daylight saving time as of midnight
Lebanon News
2023-03-25 | 07:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI will transition to GMT+3 daylight saving time as of midnight
Lebanon News
Transition
UTC
Daylights
Time
Lebanon
Next
Fuel prices reach new high
Lost in time: Exploring the history and varied practices of daylight saving time
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time change defies global protocol
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time change defies global protocol
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanese Presidency file focus of Geagea-Bukhari meeting
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanese Presidency file focus of Geagea-Bukhari meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Lebanese Patriarchate unable to comply with postponement of Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Lebanese Patriarchate unable to comply with postponement of Daylight Saving Time
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time change defies global protocol
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time change defies global protocol
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanese Presidency file focus of Geagea-Bukhari meeting
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanese Presidency file focus of Geagea-Bukhari meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Lebanese Patriarchate unable to comply with postponement of Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Lebanese Patriarchate unable to comply with postponement of Daylight Saving Time
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-26
Bassil, Frangieh meet amid tension
Press Highlights
2022-12-26
Bassil, Frangieh meet amid tension
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus
0
Variety
09:42
Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports
Variety
09:42
Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
09:42
Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports
Variety
09:42
Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports
2
Lebanon News
08:33
LBCI refuses to comply with government's decision on daylight saving time
Lebanon News
08:33
LBCI refuses to comply with government's decision on daylight saving time
3
Lebanon News
07:08
LBCI will transition to GMT+3 daylight saving time as of midnight
Lebanon News
07:08
LBCI will transition to GMT+3 daylight saving time as of midnight
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time change defies global protocol
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time change defies global protocol
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
OGERO central shutdown: Intentional sabotage or employee negligence?
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Lebanese Patriarchate unable to comply with postponement of Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Lebanese Patriarchate unable to comply with postponement of Daylight Saving Time
7
Lebanon Economy
07:17
Fuel prices reach new high
Lebanon Economy
07:17
Fuel prices reach new high
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanese Presidency file focus of Geagea-Bukhari meeting
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanese Presidency file focus of Geagea-Bukhari meeting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store