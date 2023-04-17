News
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
2023-04-17 | 04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
The United States Embassy in Beirut and the United Nations have announced the immediate implementation of a financial support program for eligible members of Lebanon's Internal Security Forces. Starting on April 18, 2023, the US Embassy and the UN will begin disbursing cash payments as part of the "Livelihood Support Program."
The first installment of the program, totaling $16.5 million, will provide temporary financial support to eligible Internal Security Forces members, amounting to $100 per month for six months. This program aims to alleviate some of the economic difficulties faced by the security personnel who are making extraordinary efforts to serve their country and its residents, ultimately contributing to Lebanon's security and overall stability.
As part of the US-funded initiative, the United Nations Development Program is working with a national financial service provider to distribute the funds to eligible Internal Security Forces members. Recipients will receive text messages from the financial service provider starting on April 18th, and lasting for three days, with the first payment ready for disbursement upon receiving the text message.
The initiation of cash payments is a tangible indication of the United States' ongoing commitment to supporting the crucial efforts of Lebanon's Internal Security Forces to uphold the rule of law and protect the Lebanese people.
The Lebanese Armed Forces will also benefit from this US-sponsored program, implemented by the United Nations Development Program, with initial payments expected to commence soon.
