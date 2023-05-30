Constitutional Council dismisses challenges to municipal councils' extension law

Constitutional Council dismisses challenges to municipal councils&#39; extension law
Constitutional Council dismisses challenges to municipal councils' extension law

Sources revealed to LBCI that the Constitutional Council has voted to reject objections related to the extension law for municipal councils. The decision was carried by a majority of seven votes out of ten, with council members Mireille Najm, Riyad Abou Ghaida, and Michel Tarazi standing as the dissenting voices.

