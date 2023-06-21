MP Fouad Makhzoumi: I will congratulate any president who reaches the presidency

Lebanon News
2023-06-21 | 06:42
High views
MP Fouad Makhzoumi: I will congratulate any president who reaches the presidency
MP Fouad Makhzoumi: I will congratulate any president who reaches the presidency

MP Fouad Makhzoumi announced from Dar al-Fatwa that "what happened in the session of June 14, and what came before that date, indicates that the opposition now holds the majority, and the other parties are no longer able to impose a president."

However, Makhzoumi expressed his surprise at the call of the Parliament to the legislative session last Monday instead of completing the sessions related to the election of a president.

"Why did the members of the Amal-Hezbollah duo leave the session and obstruct the quorum after they had voted in the first round for their candidate, former Minister Sleiman Frangieh?" he asked.

He reiterated his confirmation that he would "congratulate any president who succeeds in reaching the presidency, especially since the country cannot tolerate the ongoing presidential vacuum."

Additionally, Makhzoumi directed his attention to the MPs "who continue to vote with candidates and expressions that render their votes invalid," asking for the reason behind this behavior and whether such maneuvers are tolerable. He called on everyone to bear this responsibility.

Makhzoumi considered that "other countries received the message after what happened in the session June 14," pointing out that "the personal envoy of the French President to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will reassess the proposed policies regarding Lebanon." He urged his fellow MPs to "set aside personal interests and cooperate, as the country is in need of a president."

In response to a question about his support for candidate Jihad Azour, Makhzoumi affirmed that he continues to support him and the opposition's nomination of Azour is not a maneuver as some try to portray in the media.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

