Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

Lebanon News
2023-06-30 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants (MoFA) instructed Lebanon's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, after consultation with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, to abstain from voting on the resolution concerning missing persons in Syria, which was presented to the United Nations General Assembly.  

This decision aligns with the Arab consensus to refrain from voting, aiming to prevent politicizing this humanitarian issue, and in line with the policy of not being dragged behind a controversial vote that increases problems and does not solve the issue of the missing Lebanese, which constitutes a bleeding wound and lasting pain for their families.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants stated, "Lebanon remains committed to resolving this issue, along with the issue of Syrian refugees, through dialogue and understanding between Lebanon, Syria, and the concerned Arab and international parties." 

It added, "It is worth noting that Lebanon's vote in favor of the resolution, if it had occurred, would undermine the work of the Arab Ministerial Committee in which Lebanon participates, seeking to resolve issues with Syria." 

The statement concluded by emphasizing Lebanon's respect and adherence to the implementation of all legitimate international resolutions, including numerous resolutions that have not been implemented, because they all constitute an umbrella of protection for regional and international peace and security.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

United Nations

New York

Missing Persons

Resolution

Syria

United Nations General Assembly

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-29

Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-26

Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-25

Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20

Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:54

PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-05

Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-01

Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant

LBCI
World News
05:07

Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

LBCI
World News
02:38

Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More