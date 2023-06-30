News
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
2023-06-30 | 06:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants (MoFA) instructed Lebanon's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, after consultation with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, to abstain from voting on the resolution concerning missing persons in Syria, which was presented to the United Nations General Assembly.
This decision aligns with the Arab consensus to refrain from voting, aiming to prevent politicizing this humanitarian issue, and in line with the policy of not being dragged behind a controversial vote that increases problems and does not solve the issue of the missing Lebanese, which constitutes a bleeding wound and lasting pain for their families.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants stated, "Lebanon remains committed to resolving this issue, along with the issue of Syrian refugees, through dialogue and understanding between Lebanon, Syria, and the concerned Arab and international parties."
It added, "It is worth noting that Lebanon's vote in favor of the resolution, if it had occurred, would undermine the work of the Arab Ministerial Committee in which Lebanon participates, seeking to resolve issues with Syria."
The statement concluded by emphasizing Lebanon's respect and adherence to the implementation of all legitimate international resolutions, including numerous resolutions that have not been implemented, because they all constitute an umbrella of protection for regional and international peace and security.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
United Nations
New York
Missing Persons
Resolution
Syria
United Nations General Assembly
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Previous
