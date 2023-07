Social media platforms were flooded with images of a massive fire that broke out in the vicinity of the airport, causing thick smoke to spread in the surrounding area.



According to the National News Agency, the fire erupted outside the airport's perimeter in the Ouzai area, caused by the ignition of plastic materials. A team from the airport's firefighting brigade, along with the civil defense's assistance, played a crucial role in extinguishing the flames.



In response, the civil defense stated, "members from the civil defense, supported by the airport's firefighting unit and the Dahyeh firefighting unit, managed to extinguish a fire that broke out at 12:00 PM on Saturday in a site containing plastic cages in Ouzai - the southern suburb of Beirut."

شو صاير بمطار بيروت ؟ pic.twitter.com/Q3Tvoy2Klq — مصدر مسؤول (@fouadkhreiss) July 1, 2023