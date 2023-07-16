Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
2023-07-16 | 05:43
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources

LBCI's sources confirmed that the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, left on Sunday morning for Doha to participate in the Quintet meeting that is discussing the file of the Lebanese presidential elections.
 

