OpenAI reveals new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT

03-02-2025 | 00:32
High views
OpenAI reveals new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT

U.S. tech giant OpenAI on Monday unveiled a ChatGPT tool called "deep research" ahead of high-level meetings in Tokyo, as China's DeepSeek chatbot heats up competition in the AI field.

"Deep research is OpenAI's next agent that can do work for you independently -- you give it a prompt, and ChatGPT will find, analyze, and synthesize hundreds of online sources to create a comprehensive report at the level of a research analyst," OpenAI said in a statement.

Variety and Tech

United States

Japan

OpenAI

ChatGPT

China

DeepSeek

