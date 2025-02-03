News
OpenAI reveals new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT
Variety and Tech
03-02-2025 | 00:32
OpenAI reveals new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT
U.S. tech giant OpenAI on Monday unveiled a ChatGPT tool called "deep research" ahead of high-level meetings in Tokyo, as China's DeepSeek chatbot heats up competition in the AI field.
"Deep research is OpenAI's next agent that can do work for you independently -- you give it a prompt, and ChatGPT will find, analyze, and synthesize hundreds of online sources to create a comprehensive report at the level of a research analyst," OpenAI said in a statement.
AFP
Variety and Tech
United States
Japan
OpenAI
ChatGPT
China
DeepSeek
