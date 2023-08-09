General Security: Weekly biometric passport service introduced

The Media Affairs Office of the General Directorate of General Security issued a statement announcing the following:



"Every Friday is designated at regional centers for receiving applications for biometric passports for Lebanese individuals holding residency abroad (residency, not visas) exclusively and without quotas. Payment for these services is subject to a multiplied fee in accordance with the following criteria:



1- Holding a valid residency abroad or foreign nationality.



2- Possessing a passport with less than a year and a half validity or entering the country using a transit passport.



3- Not exceeding 15 days from their entry into the country as of the application date."



