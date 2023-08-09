Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious

2023-08-09 | 08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious

The head of the Kataeb Party, Deputy Sami Gemayel, stated on Wednesday, "May God have mercy on the heroic resistance fighter Elias Hasrouni, who was treacherously killed in a militia operation in his beloved hometown of Ain Ebel, which he loved and was loved by.

"We will not condemn or demand to know the truth, as it's obvious in a well-known security area. Yesterday in Majdal, today in Ain Ebel, and tomorrow in any region of Lebanon! The nation is kidnapped, the Lebanese are hostages, and we are in a state of resilience and resistance. They will not weaken our determination," Gemayel pointed out.
 

