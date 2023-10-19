Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades fire 30 rockets from southern Lebanon towards the settlements of the Western Galilee

2023-10-19 | 11:06
Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades fire 30 rockets from southern Lebanon towards the settlements of the Western Galilee
Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades fire 30 rockets from southern Lebanon towards the settlements of the Western Galilee

Al Jazeera reported that Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon announced the firing of 30 rockets from southern Lebanon towards the settlements of the Western Galilee, most notably Nahariya and Shlomi.
 

