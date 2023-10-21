Four lives saved, eight lives lost: Here is the aftermath of Mansourieh building collapse

Lebanon News
2023-10-21 | 01:39
High views
Four lives saved, eight lives lost: Here is the aftermath of Mansourieh building collapse
Four lives saved, eight lives lost: Here is the aftermath of Mansourieh building collapse

The search and rescue operations in the collapsed building in Mansourieh ended on Saturday morning. Four female citizens were pulled alive during these operations, and eight bodies, including a foreign domestic worker, were recovered.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense provided the following information:

Firstly, as soon as Block D of the Yazbeck residential complex in Mansourieh collapsed, specialized search and rescue teams from the Civil Defense immediately took action to rescue the individuals trapped under the rubble. 

Secondly, from the beginning of the Civil Defense's operations, efforts were focused on avoiding heavy machinery to prevent further building collapse, which could have jeopardized the chances of extracting survivors. 

Instead, advanced rescue equipment, such as thermal cameras, acoustic monitoring devices, and specialized cameras that can be maneuvered in tight spaces, were employed to locate the missing individuals without causing damage to the surrounding structures. 

This approach took days to implement, but it was crucial to ensure the safety of the rescue teams and the general public.

Thirdly, the teams involved in the rescue efforts were highly trained and proficient in executing this type of operation. The General Director of Civil Defense ensured their participation from various centers across Lebanon, deploying them in shifts to work day and night, following the directives of Brigadier General Raymond Khattar, who provided constant guidance and updates to the Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi.

Fourthly, as per the instructions of the General Director of Civil Defense, Civil Defense personnel will continue to be present around the collapsed building to monitor the situation and provide immediate assistance if required for public safety. 

This will continue until the relevant authorities commence the debris removal and restoration work, following legal procedures.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense commended the bravery and dedication of the Civil Defense teams throughout the lengthy rescue operation.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Mansourieh

Building

Collapse< Aftermath

Search

Rescue

Civil Defense

Islamic Resistance targets Jabal al-Tiyarat with two guided missiles, Israeli army shells outskirts of Yaroun
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
Download now the LBCI mobile app
