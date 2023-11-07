US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri

Lebanon News
2023-11-07 | 05:10
High views
US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri
US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri

Amos Hochstein, the Senior Advisor to the U.S. President, will arrive in Lebanon today, with planned meetings with Prime Minister Mikati, Speaker Berri, and other officials.

Lebanon News

US

Lebanon

LBCI
