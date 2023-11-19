News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
Lebanon News
2023-11-19 | 10:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
Amidst reports of an announced open strike, according to LBCI's sources, it has been clarified that the strike at the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) will specifically involve permanent employees who have declared an open strike to demand improvements in their pensions.
These employees receive their pensions from the budget of the Traffic Management Authority, which operates independently.
Currently, permanent employees constitute 50% of the workforce at the RTA, totaling 56 across all departments (Dekwaneh, Sidon, Nabatieh, Tripoli), in addition to the "affiliated" employees from the Interior Ministry and the "reinforcement" personnel in the Internal Security Forces.
As a result, the RTA's operations will not completely halt, and services to citizens will continue.
However, the process is expected to experience delays due to the staff shortage.
Lebanon News
Strike
RTA
Vehicles
Register
Traffic
Management
Authority
Next
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Al-Qassam Brigades: We hit Israeli army vehicles penetrating the northwestern and southern Gaza with dozens of mortar shells
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Al-Qassam Brigades: We hit Israeli army vehicles penetrating the northwestern and southern Gaza with dozens of mortar shells
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
Al Jazeera citing Gaza’s health authority: More than 480 killed in Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours
Middle East News
2023-10-27
Al Jazeera citing Gaza’s health authority: More than 480 killed in Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29
In Lebanon: Questions arise of Road Traffic Authority employees' fate amid corruption charges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29
In Lebanon: Questions arise of Road Traffic Authority employees' fate amid corruption charges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
0
Lebanon News
08:25
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness
Lebanon News
08:25
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness
0
Lebanon News
06:48
Border tensions and political vacuum: Al-Rahi emphasizes the need for army leadership stability
Lebanon News
06:48
Border tensions and political vacuum: Al-Rahi emphasizes the need for army leadership stability
0
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-12
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-12
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
0
Middle East News
05:39
King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war
Middle East News
05:39
King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Blinken's statements in Iraq: American responses and Iranian engagement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Blinken's statements in Iraq: American responses and Iranian engagement
0
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
2
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
3
Variety and Tech
05:19
Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe
Variety and Tech
05:19
Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe
4
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
6
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
7
Middle East News
08:54
Israeli Channel 12: Tel Aviv investigates Houthi hijacking Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea
Middle East News
08:54
Israeli Channel 12: Tel Aviv investigates Houthi hijacking Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea
8
Middle East News
05:55
Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62
Middle East News
05:55
Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More