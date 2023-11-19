Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?

Amidst reports of an announced open strike, according to LBCI's sources, it has been clarified that the strike at the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) will specifically involve permanent employees who have declared an open strike to demand improvements in their pensions.



These employees receive their pensions from the budget of the Traffic Management Authority, which operates independently.



Currently, permanent employees constitute 50% of the workforce at the RTA, totaling 56 across all departments (Dekwaneh, Sidon, Nabatieh, Tripoli), in addition to the "affiliated" employees from the Interior Ministry and the "reinforcement" personnel in the Internal Security Forces.



As a result, the RTA's operations will not completely halt, and services to citizens will continue.



However, the process is expected to experience delays due to the staff shortage.