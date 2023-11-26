Michel Helou to LBCI: Decisions for Lebanon’s future must remain national

2023-11-26 | 05:20
Michel Helou to LBCI: Decisions for Lebanon’s future must remain national
2min
Michel Helou to LBCI: Decisions for Lebanon’s future must remain national

The Secretary-General of the National Bloc Party, Michel Helou, emphasized the necessity of protecting Lebanon through unity of decision, solidarity, and serving the supreme national interest. 

Helou said in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show: “We do not want Hezbollah to drag Lebanon into a comprehensive war, and it is good that it did not do that, and it adhered to the rules of engagement despite all that happened of targeting civilians that led to martyrdom, and the unity of the arenas remained limited.”

Helou called for the implementation of Resolution 1701 through government and state decisions, rejecting handing over decisions to Iran and emphasizing the need for a sovereign president respecting the Lebanese people's decisions. 

Regarding the presidency, he viewed Sleiman Frangieh as representing Iranian and Syrian interests, advocating for the election of a sovereign president capable of economic institutional reforms. 

In addition, Helou stressed that the solution lies in electing a parliament president with open sessions and consecutive terms, suggesting qualified names like Ziad Baroud and Nassif Hitti. 

Regarding the army's leadership, he highlighted the government's authority over decisions, criticized informal appointments, and noted that the army's leadership is currently influenced by specific political interests, including the Free Patriotic Movement led by Gebran Bassil.
 

