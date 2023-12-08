Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

2023-12-08 | 12:57
0min
Hezbollah mourned on Friday three of its members, Hassan Ali Dakdouk "Jawad" from Aita al-Shaab, Ali Idris Salman "Abbas" from Aramta, and Hussein Issam Taha “Abou Trab” from Mays al-Jabal.
 

