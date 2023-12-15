Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details

Lebanon News
2023-12-15 | 03:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel drops &#39;warning&#39; leaflets over Lebanon&#39;s southern areas; here are the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details

On Friday, Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets over southern Lebanese areas, addressing the residents of the south.

Here is the leaflets' content:

"To the residents of southern Lebanon,

We would like to inform you that the terrorist organization Hezbollah is taking advantage of the opportunity to infiltrate your homes, your sacred lands, and the areas around your work and [places of] livelihood. 

It does so to act against the state of Israel and exploit your properties for its terrorist schemes. It is essential for your safety to stop this terrorism by exercising caution in the area. 

The concealment of Hezbollah elements in civilian areas is the real danger and poses harm to you!"
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Aircraft

Leaflets

South

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Defense Minister Sends a Message to Mikati Regarding Army Leadership: The Decision is Mine
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-23

South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-17

Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Cabinet session postponed due to insufficient attendance of ministers for quorum achievement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

MP Jabbour to LBCI Minister of Defense Powers are outlined in the constitution

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Hadi Aboul Hosn to LBCI: We do not accept the 'shaking' of the military institution by decisions prepared behind the scenes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Taking the decision in the Cabinet is 'suspicious;' we insist on extending the Army Commander's term

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:46

The Kremlin considers Ukraine and Moldova’s joining could 'shake' the European Union

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

MP Jabbour to LBCI Minister of Defense Powers are outlined in the constitution

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-10

Is danger escalating in southern Lebanon?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:31

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
Middle East News
13:48

Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Berri adjourns legislative session to Friday at 3 PM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More