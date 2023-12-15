News
Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details
Lebanon News
2023-12-15 | 03:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details
On Friday, Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets over southern Lebanese areas, addressing the residents of the south.
Here is the leaflets' content:
"To the residents of southern Lebanon,
We would like to inform you that the terrorist organization Hezbollah is taking advantage of the opportunity to infiltrate your homes, your sacred lands, and the areas around your work and [places of] livelihood.
It does so to act against the state of Israel and exploit your properties for its terrorist schemes. It is essential for your safety to stop this terrorism by exercising caution in the area.
The concealment of Hezbollah elements in civilian areas is the real danger and poses harm to you!"
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Aircraft
Leaflets
South
Hezbollah
Next
Defense Minister Sends a Message to Mikati Regarding Army Leadership: The Decision is Mine
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
Previous
