On Friday, Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets over southern Lebanese areas, addressing the residents of the south.



Here is the leaflets' content:



"To the residents of southern Lebanon,



We would like to inform you that the terrorist organization Hezbollah is taking advantage of the opportunity to infiltrate your homes, your sacred lands, and the areas around your work and [places of] livelihood.



It does so to act against the state of Israel and exploit your properties for its terrorist schemes. It is essential for your safety to stop this terrorism by exercising caution in the area.



The concealment of Hezbollah elements in civilian areas is the real danger and poses harm to you!"