Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
Middle East News
27-09-2025 | 05:04
Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday said Washington had demanded that Tehran hand over all its enriched uranium in return for a three-month reprieve from sanctions, rejecting this as "unacceptable".
The United States "wants us to hand over all our enriched uranium to them, and in return they would give us three months" exemption from sanctions, Pezeshkian told reporters in New York before leaving for Tehran. "This is by no means acceptable."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
President
United States
Nuclear Material
