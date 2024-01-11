News
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-11 | 08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
The Islamic Health Authority center announced on Thursday that the Civil Defense mourned the death of paramedic Ali Mahmoud Al-Sheikh Ali "Rawad" from the town of Rachaf in southern Lebanon and paramedic Sajed Ramzi Kassem "Abdallah" from the town of Aita al-Shaab in south Lebanon.
The two paramedics were killed after the Israeli army targeted the Islamic Health Authority center in the town of Hanine, injuring others.
Lebanon News
Paramedics
Killed
Israeli
Army
Target
Islamic
Health
Center
Southern
Lebanon
