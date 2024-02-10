Cabinet approves LBP 450,000 transportation allowance for private sector

Lebanon News
2024-02-10 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cabinet approves LBP 450,000 transportation allowance for private sector
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Cabinet approves LBP 450,000 transportation allowance for private sector

The Cabinet announced on Saturday that it had given the green light to a transportation allowance to support the private sector. The approved allowance amounts to LBP 450,000.
 

Lebanon News

Cabinet

Transportation

Allowance

Private

Sector

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli drone targets car in Jadra, north of Sidon, injures motorcyclist
Prime Minister Najib Mikati convenes with Iranian Foreign Minister to seek solutions for regional issues
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:57

The looming threat over Rafah: Israel's controversial plan amid international warnings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:48

Iranian Foreign Minister's Beirut visit signals commitment to regional crisis solutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:42

Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:32

Israeli military says Hamas had command tunnel under UN Gaza headquarters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:48

Iranian Foreign Minister's Beirut visit signals commitment to regional crisis solutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:42

Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

North Korea gives warm welcome to Russian defense minister

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-16

Apple to release software update for iPhone 12 to solve radiation concerns

LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

15 killed in bus crash in Mexico

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08

Google flips the switch on interest-based ads with ‘Privacy Sandbox’ rollout

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Israeli drone targets car in Jadra, north of Sidon, injures motorcyclist

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Walid Joumblatt's diplomatic visit to Russia: Shifting focus amidst regional turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Cabinet approves LBP 450,000 transportation allowance for private sector

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50

Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Mikati's message post-cabinet session: Building bridges, not barriers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More