Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

Lebanon News
2024-03-14 | 04:47
High views
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

Several rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli sites in the Galilee Panhandle, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.
 

