LBCI sources affirm 'positive advancements' in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution

2024-03-27 | 13:59
LBCI sources affirm &#39;positive advancements&#39; in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution
LBCI sources affirm 'positive advancements' in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution

Informed sources have confirmed to LBCI that the communication between the US mediator, Amos Hochstein, and all parties engaged in the Lebanon-Israel conflict is advancing positively, signaling progress toward achieving a diplomatic resolution under Washington's pressure.

The sources also indicated that Washington is insisting on the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and on enhancing the capabilities of the Lebanese state and the Lebanese army in preparation for the agreement's approval.
 

